Kyiv zoo closed but animals still remain

Kyiv's Zoo has closed for visitors amid the Russian advance toward the capital, but has no plans to evacuate animals.
The zoo accommodates 4,000 animals, including elephants, camels and gorillas and its chief Kyrylo Trantin says they will all remain in the capital.
"It's almost impossible to evacuate animals, because it's impossible to provide appropriate veterinary service and transportation of cages," he told The Associated Press.
Trantin says elephants and other vulnerable animals are given sedative to calm them down when shooting happens nearby.
"Moreover, our keepers are staying overnight with them," he adds.
