Bosnia & Herzegovina marks 30th anniversary of independence

Bosnia and Herzegovina has celebrated the 30th anniversary of its declaration of independence.

Ceremonies were held in the capital Sarajevo on Monday, attended by two of the three members of the Bosnian presidency.

On 1 March 1992, the country held a referendum on independence from the former Republic of Yugoslavia, and a majority of 64% voted in favour.

The European Economic Community did not recognise Bosnia as an independent state until April 7.

The result was condemned by Bosnian Serbs and months later began a war that lasted until 1995 and killed more than 100,000 people.

The Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik had labelled the celebration of independence "illegitimate" and ignored the anniversary as expected.

The celebration was also overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared to attacks on Sarajevo during the 1990s.