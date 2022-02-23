Greek authorities have confirmed that a coastguard vessel fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat near the island of Chios.

The shipping ministry said the Turkish vessel had refused to leave Greek waters and had attempted to ram a patrol boat before the shots were fired.

The incident took place in the eastern Aegean Sea on Wednesday. Turkey said one person -- a Turkish fisherman -- was injured in the confrontation.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has summoned an official from the Greek Embassy in Ankara in protest.

The ministry has accused Athens of a “disproportionate use of force” and has called for an end to “interventions and harassments” against fishing boats, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The incident comes amid renewed tension between Greece and Turkey over a long-standing dispute over sea boundaries.

Turkey also regularly accuses Greece of illegally pushing back migrants trying to reach European shores.

Last week, Athens denied allegations that coastguard officials threw two migrants overboard, causing them to drown.