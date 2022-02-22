English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 22nd – Evening
Updated: 22/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Meet the locals
"When you feel more confident, you can follow your own passions."
the global conversation
Iran's foreign minister says new nuclear deal "has never been closer"
World
EU ready and 'well prepared' to host Ukrainian refugees, says Commissioner Ylva Johansson
Ocean
Creating sea change: why ocean literacy is key to protecting our marine ecosystems?
Ocean
"Every second breath you take comes from the ocean."
Europe News
EU sanctions 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognise Ukraine's separatist republics
no comment
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Spotlight
Digitisation and new tech to help regenerate rural areas in Japan
Travel News
Why is New York on the frontline of the Russian invasion?
Health
Amid the ongoing opioid crisis, America’s first safe injection site has just opened in New York
Latest video
"When you feel more confident, you can follow your own passions."
Iran's foreign minister says new nuclear deal "has never been closer"
EU ready and 'well prepared' to host Ukrainian refugees, says Commissioner Ylva Johansson
Creating sea change: why ocean literacy is key to protecting our marine ecosystems?
"Every second breath you take comes from the ocean."
EU sanctions 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognise Ukraine's separatist republics
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Digitisation and new tech to help regenerate rural areas in Japan
Why is New York on the frontline of the Russian invasion?
Amid the ongoing opioid crisis, America’s first safe injection site has just opened in New York