Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 21st – Evening Updated: 21/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
STEM pioneers: the UAE women empowering the Middle East
Relationship reboot: EU-AU summit ends on positive note despite vaccine difference
Are cats bad for the environment? This Australian town seems to think so
Europe and Africa are redesigning their relationship 'based on mutual trust'
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Achille Lauro strips his way to Eurovision 2022 with San Marino entry
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Australians in tears as travellers return home after two-year travel ban
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas