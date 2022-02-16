Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 16th – Midday Updated: 16/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Watch horse-drawn sleighs glide across this magical Turkish lake
What’s remote work like in the metaverse? These companies are building the tools to make it possible
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Russia still building up its military on Ukrainian border, NATO chief says
ECJ rules in favour of making EU cash handouts conditional on a country's respect for rule of law
Venice Carnival: Revellers swap surgical masks for typical Venetian ones
This is how Brazil's biggest tourist hotspot got swallowed by the sea
Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks targeted in cyberattack
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City
EU's exercise in democratic accountability weeks away from conclusion