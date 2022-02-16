Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 16th – Evening Updated: 16/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
EU-AU summit: calls grow for stronger partnership to tackle global challenges
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
Ukrainians deploy giant national flag to mark 'Unity Day'
Police probe into Prince Charles' foundation over donations-for-honours allegations
Watch horse-drawn sleighs glide across this magical Turkish lake
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
NATO chief says Russian use of force is 'new normal' for Europe
French parliament authorises 'historic' return of art by Klimt and Chagall to Jewish families
ECJ rules in favour of making EU cash handouts conditional on a country's respect for rule of law
Venice Carnival: Revellers swap surgical masks for typical Venetian ones