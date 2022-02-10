Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 10th – Morning Updated: 10/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Ukraine crisis: Russia and Belarus begin military drills amid drive to ease tensions
Ukraine crisis: What is Russia's problem with NATO?
Thirty bears move into derelict Soviet weather station
Georgia rescues ancient wooden skate tradition in snowy mountain race
Groundbreaking spinal implant could be the key to helping paralysed patients to walk again
Ukraine crisis: Hungary won't accept more NATO troops on its soil, says foreign minister Szijjártó
How billions from Europe's recovery fund are set to transform Spain's economy
Paris attacks trial: 'I didn't kill or hurt anyone,' main defendant tells court
Darya Dolidovich: Belarusian skier flees to Poland after Winter Olympics ban
Journalists covering the Beijing Games visit Great Wall