Roberta Metsola vows to 'stand up' for EU after election win
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Top news stories today | January 26th – Morning
Updated: 26/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Green News
Peru oil spill: The unusual way citizens are helping with the clear up
no comment
Australia: Thousands participate in 'Invasion Day' protests.
Mobility
James Webb Telescope has successfully completed its 1.5 million km journey to its observation post
no comment
Tiger sculptures and totem poles decorate the streets of Taiwan
Poland
Poland starts construction of €350 million border fence with Belarus
Portugal
Portugal election: the rise of the far-right
USA
James Webb Space Telescope reaches observation post a million miles from Earth
no comment
Athens residents enjoy snowy day on the foothills of the Acropolis
Ukraine
Macron says cost to Russia will be 'very high' if it attacks Ukraine
the global conversation
The Conference on the Future of Europe: "we wanted to listen to citizens"
