English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
Europe
Brussels Bureau
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Cube
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
Unreported Europe
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Dubai Airshow
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
Latest Live Coverage
Roberta Metsola vows to 'stand up' for EU after election win
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Top news stories today | January 25th – Morning
Updated: 25/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
US puts troops on alert for Europe deployment as Ukraine allies mull options
Sport
Peng Shuai: Tennis Australia criticised for ban on t-shirts supporting Chinese player
no comment
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
brussels bureau
Amid reports of internal division, EU reaffirms 'strong unity' in Ukraine-Russia crisis
Scenes
Meet the Gaza rock band helping voice Palestine’s pain
Norway
Afghan activists ask about whereabouts of two women as Taliban talks with West continue
no comment
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
no comment
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
Adventures
Bankso Bulgaria: more than just snow
Culture news
UNESCO places Viking-era 'clinker' boats on heritage list in Nordic triumph
Latest video
US puts troops on alert for Europe deployment as Ukraine allies mull options
Peng Shuai: Tennis Australia criticised for ban on t-shirts supporting Chinese player
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Amid reports of internal division, EU reaffirms 'strong unity' in Ukraine-Russia crisis
Meet the Gaza rock band helping voice Palestine’s pain
Afghan activists ask about whereabouts of two women as Taliban talks with West continue
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
Bankso Bulgaria: more than just snow
UNESCO places Viking-era 'clinker' boats on heritage list in Nordic triumph