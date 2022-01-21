English
Top News Stories Today
Top news stories today | January 21st – Midday
Updated: 21/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Myanmar
Energy giants Total and Chevron leave Myanmar over human rights abuses
Mexico
Migrants in southern Mexico prevented from moving towards US border
Culture news
Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' lies 'flat on its belly' for restoration
no comment
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies
Switzerland
US to respond to Russia's NATO demands 'next week', Lavrov says after Geneva talks
Serbia
'It's over': months of protests force Serbian government to scrap planned lithium mine
brussels bureau
What is the EU Digital Services Act and how will it impact Big Tech?
United Kingdom
'Partygate' scandal: Johnson critics face government 'blackmail', says UK lawmaker
no comment
Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics
World
Global millionaires call governments for higher taxes to reduce wealth inequality
