Top news stories today | January 15th – Midday Updated: 15/01/2022
Leftist Christiane Taubira confirms she will run for French presidency
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity
Forest fires rage in nine of Argentina's 23 provinces
Thieves in Los Angeles looted trains stuffed with Christmas packages
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.
France requirement for triple-vaccination COVID pass begins
Massive waves batter Tonga after underwater volcano erupts
Tunisians defy ban to protest against president
Gorgona: The prison island with tropical rainforests and a harrowing past
New equipment centre opens for Russian Olympians