What happens now after the death of David Sassoli?

The death of European Parliament President David Sassoli has shocked many, but for most European lawmakers, the show must go on.

The late-Italian was due to step down from his position next week, which will still go ahead as planned

A vote will take place during next week’s monthly meeting of MEPs in Strasbourg to choose Sassoli’s successor.

Jaume Duch, European Parliament spokesperson: "The European Parliament in January reaches the halfway point, the equator of the legislature. Therefore, it has to renew its management positions again, that is, next week, in Strasbourg, the Parliament, anyway, had to choose the person who replaces David Sassoli and at the same time all the vice-presidents of the institution, and later also the parliamentary commissions ".

First Vice-President Roberta Metsola is temporarily replacing Sassoli, but she is also the candidate in pole position to replace him.

But there are others with slim possibilities, like the Greens Alice Bah Kuhnke. She believes the European Parliament needs to be put centre stage: "We need to sit down with representatives from the Commission and the Council and make sure that they understand that we (MEPS) don't accept to be put aside and not being part in forming the future for the EU citizens".

Also in the race are Sira Riego from The far-Left group and Kosma Zlotoswski from the Conservatives and Reformists Group.