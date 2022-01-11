euronews_icons_loading
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne for a training session within hours of his court victory Tuesday.

Aerial footage captured the tennis star practising with his coaches at the Rod Laver Arena.

The top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

