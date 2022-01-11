Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne for a training session within hours of his court victory Tuesday.
Aerial footage captured the tennis star practising with his coaches at the Rod Laver Arena.
The top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
More No Comment
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli
More than 100 houses razed in fire in Chile
Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive
Life in Kazakhstan's largest city slowly returns to normal.
Ugandan children back to school and vaccine in Nepal
Australia police use pepper spray to disperse Djokovic supporters
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
Djokovic fans celebrate outside lawyer's office
Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town
Children in Cologne given COVID jabs in aeroplane
Djokovic detention puts focus on Australia asylum seekers
Fans arrive at stadium for AFCON opener Cameroon-Burkina Faso
Worshippers pray for good health in ice water purification ceremony
Clashes as protesters enter Albania opposition HQ in Tirana