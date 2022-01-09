Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 9th – Evening edition Updated: 09/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
US & Russian officials set to meet in Geneva amid Ukraine tensions
Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town
Republika Srpska 30th anniversary is marked amid a serious political crisis
Greenpeace to sue Hungary over Unesco protected lake construction project
Children in Cologne given COVID jabs in aeroplane
Djokovic detention puts focus on Australia asylum seekers
Fans arrive at stadium for AFCON opener Cameroon-Burkina Faso
The unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope is complete
Tokyo worshippers pray for good health in ice water purification ceremony
Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests