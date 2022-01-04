The Black and White Carnival is one of Colombia's most symbolic festivals, reflecting the cultural traditions of the region. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009, it brings together foreign tourists and people from all over Colombia every year.
The origins of this celebration go back to those organised by the indigenous groups of this region to thank them for their good harvests. Gradually, they borrowed elements from Spanish and African fairs and festivals, due to the close contact they had with these cultures.
This event is considered to be the only carnival with purely indigenous roots, resulting from the mixture of cultural influences that occurred after Colombia's independence. Today, the Pasto Carnival adopts a wide variety of elements, such as music, painting, gastronomy and floats with huge sculptures.
More No Comment
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
Berlin nightclubs support vaccination campaign
India begins vaccinating teens as virus cases spike
Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home
Swimming group holds annual New Year's day plunge in Boston
Fire burns Parliament building in Cape Town
Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip
Berliner and Dutch honour the New Year's dip tradition
Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Sheikh Jarrah
Shoppers rush to evacuate store as wildfire nears
Snow covers fire-scarred Colorado neighborhood
Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port