Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 3rd – Evening edition Updated: 03/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
French parliament debates COVID vaccine pass amid MP death threats
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
Germany’s cannabis start-ups flourish as the country moves to legalise recreational use of the drug
The Indonesian conservationists saving endangered gibbons
Berlin nightclubs support vaccination campaign
3,000 passengers disembark from stranded cruise ship in Lisbon
Brazilian president 'doing well' after being rushed to hospital
Meet Zhang Wenquan: China’s Olympic Games superfan collector
World-famous Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies aged 77
China's indebted real estate giant Evergrande suspends shares in Hong Kong