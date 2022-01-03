Welcome to our special mini-series of articles to help you understand what's happened with Brexit since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

It's now nearly two years since the UK formally left the EU, and one whole year since the new terms took effect and Britain began operating independently from Brussels' rules.

In some areas the impact of the "hard" version of Brexit negotiated by Boris Johnson has been acute. And despite promises of a "clean break", London and Brussels continue to squabble over arrangements.

Migrant farm workers from Romania in eastern England, March 2021. AFP

Over the year Euronews has reported on several areas of the UK economy which have suffered from acute labour shortages. Here we give an assessment of the latest state of play.

Gusbourne's vineyard in 2017, in Kent, England. AP

Faced with a lack of workers, British winemakers have had to experiment including calling on volunteers to pick grapes.

A Polish Specialties shop in London, April 2016. AP

Many Polish people have opted to stay in Britain, although some have had trouble establishing residency — while others have returned home to Poland.

French cheese at an International Agricultural Fair in Paris. AFP

Although the UK has delayed imposing new import controls, some EU exporters to Britain have felt the full force of the Brexit storm.

A freight clearance centre at the port of Dover, England, January 2021. AFP

The new checks and formalities on UK imports from the EU required under international rules pose an additional headache for businesses.

