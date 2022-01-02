"I can't feel my feet. I still can't catch my breath. But it was a hell of a good time," says a Boston resident after jumping into the chilly water for the annual New Year's day plunge, led by one of America's oldest cold-water swimming groups, the L Street Brownies.
