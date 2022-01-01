Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 1st – Evening edition Updated: 01/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
France sets out an ambitious programme for its presidency of the European Union
Pope praises role of women as peacemakers in his New Year’s address
US: Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado, thousands evacuated
Dutch tourists flock to Belgium to escape New Year COVID lockdown at home
Romanians dressed as bears try to ward off evil
120 Rohingya refugees disembark in Indonesia port
Harry Potter's return to Hogwarts: How a boy wizard made Europe feel the magic
Is France heading towards mandatory COVID health passes for all workers?
'Welcome 2022!': Sydney sees in New Year with dazzling fireworks display
Newly unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo statue receives backlash from locals in India