Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 29th – Midday edition Updated: 29/12/2021
'Digitally unwrapped' Egyptian mummy was a healthy Pharaoh with 'beautiful teeth' 3,500 years ago
Children who lost a parent to COVID enjoy a day on the track in Budapest
Fairytales come to life in renovated museum dedicated to Hans Christian Andersen
Italian police suspend 17 online profiles selling fake COVID certificates
Czech Republic and Slovenia report H5N1 bird flu outbreaks
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet, arrest 6
Italy's tourism industry pleas for more state aid as visitor numbers fall
'Most serious damage to wildlife', at least 5,200 cranes killed by bird flu in Israel
Hi-tech AI-powered robots are replacing recycling centre workers in Finland
Skateboard and soda cans make musical instruments for disadvantaged youths in Spain