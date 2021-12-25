Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 25th – Evening edition Updated: 25/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Space telescope blasts off from French Guiana to replace aging Hubble
Volunteers help Kentucky tornado survivors celebrate Christmas
Christmas celebrated at Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity despite COVID travel ban
Christmas in Antarctica: Celebrating the festive season in the world’s most remote outposts
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Rescued bears open their Christmas gifts in this Vietnam sanctuary
Flying gardeners defy gravity to keep Milan's vertical forest alive
COVID-19: Austrian resorts concerned over new tourist entry rules
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world