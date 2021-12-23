Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 23rd – Morning edition Updated: 23/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Culture shock: the impact of COVID on creative sectors
Thank you 2021 for the music: from Eurovision to Abba
One of Europe`s biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid
Monkeys gathering around a bonfire in Aichi zoo winter solstice custom
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless
Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia hold talks at Open Balkan Summit
Designer trees from around the world light up Moscow's Christmas festival
Going through the roof: what does 2022 have in store for global property prices?
'Merry Christmas': World's first SMS sells for €107,000 at NFT auction