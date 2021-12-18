euronews_icons_loading
People in Lima are able to once again enjoy the city’s beaches, which were off limits during the pandemic, and can do so while social distancing. The city separated the beaches into a spaced grid, with roped off squares for different groups in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

