Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 13th – Evening edition Updated: 13/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Dutch cannabis cafes see rise in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Meet the men sparking the beatboxing revolution in Kashmir
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte set to reveal plans for new government
Inside the exhibition retracing three centuries of Russian Christmas traditions
Hundreds of would-be Santa Claus run down Athens to raise money
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary
'A threat to humanity', NGOs and activists call for a ban on the use of 'killer robots'
Digital future: the rise of NFTs
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
A trip back in time: Bulgaria's Rila Monastery