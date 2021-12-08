Princess Amalia, heir to the Dutch throne, turns 18

Dutch crown princess Amalia has turned 18 meaning she could take over the throne from her father, King Willem-Alexander, should the need arise.

She celebrated her birthday on Tuesday as fans of the royal family brought flowers and gifts to the royal palace and the Dutch flag was flown with an orange pennant across the Netherlands.

Amalia, who left school this summer with top grades, is currently having a gap year but plans to go to university next year.

On Wednesday, the Dutch princess will be sworn in as a member of the Raad van State, the government's most senior advisory group.

Like her father, Amalia will not have voting rights but she will give a speech at the December 8 ceremony.

Earlier this year, Amalia made the national headlines when she sent a hand-written note to Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying she did not wish to make use of her €1.6m a year allowance until she takes up royal duties.

Accepting the money, she said, would make her feel "uncomfortable" as long as she did little in return "and that other students face far more difficulties, especially in the coronavirus era".

