An alleged member of the group involved in the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested on Tuesday at a Paris airport, AFP reported.

Khalid Alotaibi, 33, was arrested by border police as he was about to take a flight to Riyadh, the French national police confirmed to Euronews.

Police confirmed that Alotaibi was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey through Interpol.

A judicial source told Euronews on Tuesday evening that "checks on his identity are still underway."

Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 at Saudi Arabia's embassy in Istanbul by a group of Saudis. His dismembered body has never been found.

The extrajudicial killing stunned the world, with the implication of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman damaging Saudi Arabia's reputation overseas.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three others to prison for the murder in a ruling that has been widely dismissed by experts.

The arrest comes three days after French President Emmanuel Macron met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

Macron said he had been able to "raise the issue of human rights" and have a direct exchange with the Saudi prince.