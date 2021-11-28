World Watch top news stories today | November 28th – Evening edition Updated: 28/11/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Mexico's iconic Los Angeles dance hall reopens as Covid restrictions ease
Dakar carnival highlights cultures of Senegal
EU and NATO vow action against 'hybrid threats' on Baltic visit
Monkey business at Thai town fruit festival
Film of polar bear eating reindeer seen as evidence of climate change
Aftermath of violence at French Caribbean island of Martinique
Migrants determined to reach UK despite tragedy
France mulls some autonomy for Caribbean territories amid COVID-19 riots
Thousands take part in global protests against gender-based violence
South Africa slams travel bans over Omicron variant as 'unjustified'