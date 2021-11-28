At makeshift camps between Dunkirk and Calais on France's northern coast migrants are digging in, waiting for their chance to make a dash across the English Channel, despite the deaths of at least 27 people this week when their boat sank trying to make the journey.
Police have stepped up patrols in recent days and the weather has worsened, making this a bad time to attempt a crossing.
But most migrants say the tragedy will not prevent them from climbing into a flimsy inflatable boat packed with up to 50 people in hopes of reaching Britain.
"I don't afraid of anything," a 22-year-old from Iran, who identified himself only as Kawa. "Water? If we die… sorry to say this but we already died. Nobody accepts us anywhere. We're... useless," he added.
Now they want to reach England, and eventually Canada.
But first they have to pay smugglers about 2,500 pounds ($3,335) for a seat in a boat.
Fifteen miles (25 kilometres) to the west, at a camp outside Calais, migrants from Sudan kick a ball around a patch of bare ground and hang laundry on a fence in hopes it will dry in the weak sunshine.
Patrick dreams of reaching Liverpool and studying political science.
He says he has tried to smuggle himself onto a vehicle heading for Britain everyday for the past six months.
Now he is ready to try the boats, if he can find the money.
"I want to go England for anything. Dangerous, no dangerous, I'm going to England. I believe that dream," he says.
More No Comment
Passengers stranded at Cape Town airport as world races to contain
Solomon Islands Tension
Venezuelan indigenous facing difficult conditions
Christmas parade kicks off festivities in Bolivia
Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid to welcome the Christmas season
Pinball Museum in Russia
Luxor`s `Sphinx Avenue` reopens after years of excavations and restorations
'Make Amazon Pay' demonstration held on Black Friday in London
Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1
Romanian National Bank launches first banknote with female personality
Venezuela, Chile and Uruguay protest against gender-based violence
New lava flow moves out from La Palma volcano
Thousands demonstrate in Madrid to call out violence against women
Paris inaugurates square in tribute to female victims of domestic violence
Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC