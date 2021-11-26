World Watch top news stories today | November 26th – Evening edition Updated: 26/11/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Luxor`s `Sphinx Avenue` reopens after years of excavations and restorations
'Make Amazon Pay' demonstration held on Black Friday in London
Could the ‘dump of death’ near Mostar be making locals ill?
Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1
Romanian National Bank launches first banknote with female personality
"You hardly need any public money to invest in renewables" - Frans Timmermans
Venezuela, Chile and Uruguay protest against gender-based violence
Watch Durham sparkle during the UK’s largest light festival
'No optimism' over France-UK cooperation on migrants, says Amnesty
Meet Neige: The Abondance cow and star of the 2022 International Agricultural Fair