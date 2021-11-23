English
Watch top news stories today | November 23rd – Evening edition
Updated: 23/11/2021
Latest video
See
Over 650 unseen Gaudí items arrive at architect's Catalonia exhibition
Cinema
Long lost film on the Russian civil war screens for first time in 100 years
Culture Series
Discover Dubai's Viking baguette meeting everyone's bread kneads
Touch
Is this traditional Siberian felt boot maker one of Russia's last?
Spain
La Palma announces new lockdown for 3,000 as lava reaches the sea
Biztech news
NASA is launching the DART spacecraft to crash into an asteroid. Could it save us from armageddon?
Culture news
Venezuela wins Guinness record for world's largest orchestra with 12,000 musicians
World
COVID-19: 'The pandemic could be with us for many years,' WHO warns
brussels bureau
EU parliament gives green light to agricultural reforms
brussels bureau
EU to blacklist transport companies involved in human trafficking amid Belarus border crisis
