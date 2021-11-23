Protesters clashed with police Tuesday during a march in support of striking metalworkers. \n\nStones and bottles were thrown at the police who responded with baton charges and the firing of low velocity exploding rounds. \n\nMetalworkers have been striking for over 8 days in an attempt to improve their pay conditions. \n\nTalks held overnight failed. \n\nThe metalworkers are closely linked to the ship building and repair industry in and around the port of Cadiz. \n\n
More No Comment
Austria vaccination rate jumps as lockdown starts
Vaccine scepticism hits Gambia's polio campaign
Sea-Watch 4 rescues more than 100 migrants in the central Mediterranean
Italian events company recreates 'Squid Game' for fans
Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens opens for Christmas amid virus surge
Robot waiters take Iraqis in Mosul into the future
Millions of crabs paint Christmas Island red
Police in Khartoum use tear gas in protest clashes
Tense standoffs, clashes at Brussels COVID demo
Brussels protest against extended virus measures
Mexico holds first parade since pandemic to celebrate Revolution Day
Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid riots
Thousands march in Paris over violence against women
Pro- and anti-vaccine protests across Australia
Police fire warning shots at Rotterdam demo