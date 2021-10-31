BREAKING NEWS
Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Angela Merkel, and Britain's Boris Johnson, in Rome for their summit pose for photographs in front of the world-famous Trevi Fountain before throwing coins into the water.

Not all members of the G-20 participated in the Sunday coin toss; notably absent was U.S. President Joe Biden.

