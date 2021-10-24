An endurance enthusiast from Lithuania has claimed to achieve a new world record of full body contact with ice. Valerjan Romanovski has spent three hours and one minute fully immersed in an ice-cube filled glass container on the main square in the Vilnius Old Town.
Representatives of the Guinness World Records were on site to register the achievement but it will take some time to confirm the new world record.
The current record holder, Romaine Vandendorpe, from France has last year achieved the duration of two hours and 35 minutes.
