Champions League matches continue tonight after international break

After the international break, the Champions League returns on Tuesday evening. Atletico Madrid hosts Liverpool in Group B.

The English team is flying high in the premiership, just one point off the top behind Chelsea, and Atletico coach Diego Simeone is looking forward to welcoming them.

The sides last met at Anfield in 2020 just before the English Premier League was shut down by the pandemic.

The reds go into tonight's match defending a 20 game unbeaten run across all competitions.

In tonight's other Group B match, Porto play host to AC Milan who is yet to win any of their games.

Elsewhere in Group A, English Premier League champions Manchester City are away at Club Brugge. Meanwhile, Brazilian superstar Neymar is injured for Paris Saint Germains as they take on RB Leipzig.

In tonight's other encounters, in Group C Turkey's Beşiktaş face Sporting from Portugal and joint leaders Ajax host Germany's Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash.

Finally, surprise Group D leaders from Moldova Sheriff are away at Inter Milan, while Shakhtar hosts Real Madrid.