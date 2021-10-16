BREAKING NEWS
Videomapping show called "The Wind" projected on a Prague church.

The Signal festival of light illuminates Prague's historic centre. It features more than 20 installations by artists from across Europe, ranging from augmented reality to videomapping.

The topic of this year's edition is human coexistence with nature, battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and a healthier environment.

The festival has resumed after last year's pause caused by the pandemic.

