Ukraine confirms case of polio in 18-month-old toddler

Ukraine has confirmed a case of polio.

The country's health ministry said it had been found in an 18-month-old toddler in Rivne Oblast, near the border with Belarus.

It said the youngster had been hospitalised with "symptoms of being paralysed".

"The disease is caused by a derivative of the vaccine strain of polioviruses type 2 (Sabin 2)," the health ministry statement read.

"The parents deliberately refused medical vaccinations because of their religious beliefs."

Polio has been eradicated in Europe since 2002.

In 2015, Ukraine confirmed further cases of polio in two children -- one aged 10 months the other four -- which the World Health Organization said was Europe's first outbreak in five years.