BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Ukraine

Ukraine confirms case of polio in 18-month-old toddler

Access to the comments Comments
By Emil Filtenborg
Stock picture: A boy receives polio vaccine drops at a clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 21, 2015
Stock picture: A boy receives polio vaccine drops at a clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 21, 2015   -   Copyright  Credit: Gleb Garanich/REUTERS
Text size Aa Aa

Ukraine has confirmed a case of polio.

The country's health ministry said it had been found in an 18-month-old toddler in Rivne Oblast, near the border with Belarus.

It said the youngster had been hospitalised with "symptoms of being paralysed".

"The disease is caused by a derivative of the vaccine strain of polioviruses type 2 (Sabin 2)," the health ministry statement read.

"The parents deliberately refused medical vaccinations because of their religious beliefs."

Polio has been eradicated in Europe since 2002.

In 2015, Ukraine confirmed further cases of polio in two children -- one aged 10 months the other four -- which the World Health Organization said was Europe's first outbreak in five years.