Statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and John Lewis were unveiled Thursday in New York's Union Square.
The statues by artist Chris Carnabuci are part of an art exhibition called SEEINJUSTICE.
George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd was intimately involved with Carnabuci and the Confront Art group in the making of the exhibit.
"When I look at it, I say it's beautiful. But I also say change," said Floyd. "Change is here. And I'm looking forward to stay and for us to end this systemic racism and continue to heal together.
Each statue is made of layers of cut wood and is painted gold.
The art exhibition SEEINJUSTICE will be on display in Union Square for one month.
