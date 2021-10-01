Russia holds its first royal wedding since the 1917 Bolshevik revolution toppled the Romanov monarchy, with aristocrats travelling from across Europe for the lavish ceremony. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiancé Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, are wed at Saint Isaac's cathedral in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.
