Now recognized as a motor sport, spinning originated in South Africa's townships in the late 1980s, when gangsters would spin stolen cars to show off their loot.
Outside Johannesburg, where hundreds of people gather to watch the cars spin in circles at breakneck speed, stuntmen hang precariously out of windows.
Plumes of white smoke rise into the air as drivers take turns spinning in circles.
The most daring let go of the steering wheel or hang upside down from the open doors as the vehicle continues to race.
Spinners spend hours in garages refinishing their race cars. Most are old BMWs with modified engines, suspensions and exhausts.
The tournaments have resumed after a break of more than two years due to the coronavirus.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
More No Comment
Climber scales Paris building in climate protest
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Greta Thunberg addresses Berlin Fridays for Future protest
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima
Thousands of Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall for Sukkot
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll
Firefighters race to protect giant sequoias in California fires
Traders evacuate burning market in El Salvador
Marseille: a giant puppet alerts on the fate of migrant children
Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs
Displaced Syrian children in Idlib compose 'letters of peace'
Volcano spews lava on Spanish island of La Palma
Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine
Canary Islands: Houses and crops are threatened by the lava flow.