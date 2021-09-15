BREAKING NEWS
Mexico celebrates national Charro day amid Covid-19 restrictions

Mariachis perform in Guadalajara and Traditional Mexican cowboys perform stunts on horses to celebrate National Charro Day.

The festivity usually fills the streets with a colourful parade, but was limited for a second consecutive year to the arena of the Jalisco Charros Association as it had to adapt to Covid-19 restrictions.

