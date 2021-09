Join our special correspondent Anelise Borges as she takes you on a tour around Kabul, where she has been reporting for Euronews for the past few days.

🔴 LIVE: What's life like in Kabul? Our special correspondent Anelise Borges gives us the latest updates from the Afghan capital. Leave your questions in the comments. Posted by Euronews English on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Earlier this week, she reported on a women's protest in Kabul and spoke to a 20-year-old student about her views of life under the Taliban. The demonstration was later broken up by gunfire, forcing journalists to take shelter.