Following 2020's competition 'freedom of expression and satire in danger,' the Euro-Mediterranean Centre LIBREXPRESSION (Fondazione Giuseppe Di Vagno -1889-1921) have boldy chosen a natural successor for 2021.

'Cancel Culture and Political Correctness' is this year's category for Europe's finest political cartoonists.

160 press cartoonists from 55 countries were invited to take part and entered 218 satirical cartoons. The material was examined by an international jury and chaired by Thierry Vissol, director of the Librexpression Centre.

The 56 semi-finalist cartoons selected by the jury will be displayed from 20 September to 31 December in an exhibition in the cloister of the Monastery San Benedetto in Conversano (Italy) and published in a paper catalogue.

The ten finalist cartoons, presented below, will also become postcards available to the public.

The three winners will be announced and awarded prizes on September 26th during the 17th edition of the Fondazione Giuseppe Di Vagno's Lector In Fabula festival.

The LIBEX2021 competition was organised with the collaboration of Cartooning for Peace and voxeurop.eu

The ten finalists, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

"Cancel Culture". Niels Bo Bojesen (Denmark) niels@bobojesen.com

"Monument" Toso Borkovic (Serbia)

"Politically Correct" Lido Contemori (Italy)

"Renewal". Marco De Angelis (Italy)

"The Woodcutter". Yoemnis Del Toro (Cuba)

"Black Lives Matter". Tom Janssen (Netherlands)

"Immersed in the dustbin of history". Izabela Kowalska-Wieczorek (Poland)

"In un Plin". Walter Leoni (Italy)

"Censorship" Elena Ospina (Colombia)

“Political debate” Tjeerd Royaards (Netherlands)

We will update this story when the winners are announced on September 26.