At least three rallies were held across Kabul in a show of resistance that would have been unthinkable during the Taliban's last stint in power -- when people were publicly executed and thieves had their hands chopped off.
The protesters gathered outside the Pakistan Embassy to denounce what the demonstrators allege is Pakistan's interference in Afghanistan, especially Islamabad's alleged support for the latest Taliban offensive that routed anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province.
A small group of Afghan women held an anti-Pakistan protest leading to the arrest of several Afghan journalists who were covering the event, witnesses and Afghan media outlets said.
The group marched through the streets near the embassy holding placards and chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.
According to Euronews correspondent in Kabul, the Taliban later fired gunshots to disperse the rally.
Posts on social media demanded the release of the arrested reporters.
An Afghan journalist who was among those detained and who was later freed says the Taliban punished him by making him rub his nose on the ground and apologize.
Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel said its cameraman Wahid Ahmadi was among those arrested.
