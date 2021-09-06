In St. Petersburg, a new art exhibition allows people of the future to look back and reflect on our world today in the classical setting of Ancient Greece and Rome.

Visitors are invited to look at artworks from our era in the shoes of people living in 3115, more than a millennium in the future.

The end result is a collection of seemingly ancient sculptures using our current electronic devices to critically reflect on our lifestyles.

What if mythological characters such as Homer's Sisyphus, the Roman goddess Venus or the early Christian Saint Sebastian had access to our modern electronic devices?

This unusual combination of antiquity and modernity can be seen at the recently opened exhibition "A Look from the Future: Excavations of the Lucca Temple of the XXI Century."

Classical style sculptures from Ancient Greece and Rome invite viewers to look at our everyday life through the eyes of the man of the future.

The exposition is housed at the Erarta Museum of Contemporary Art in Saint Petersburg.

Created by the Italian duo Dionigi Biolatti and Gualtiero Jacopo Marchioretto know as 'The Bounty Killart' the show imitates the atmosphere of an ancient, dilapidated temple, discovered by scientists in 3115, which gives a comprehensive idea of the habits, ideals, worries and dreams of people of the 21st century.

The artists speculate over the troubles of today and ridicule the search of a partner on Tinder, digitally altering our face for common acceptance, craving for co-dependent relationships, the passion for consumption instead of creation, and the meaninglessness of political protests.

Here is Venus, with a hamburger in hand, watching the Game of Thrones series on her laptop.

The composition addresses the reasons of the popularity of this series.

According to the artists, the numerous scenes of violence and half-naked actors was the recipe to its success.

The exhibition occupies two halls, where 31 sculptures are displayed.

Items are made of plaster, bronze or polyester, while some are coated with resin.

The originality and new perspective the artworks showcase is inspiring for most visitors.

The exhibition will run until 9 January 2022.