NATO foreign ministers are holding an emergency video conference later today to discuss the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.

The alliance's former deputy assistant secretary-general Jamie Shea expects NATO to agree on a plan to coordinate all of these evacuations and to get them under control.

Speaking to euronews, he said: "The immediate issue is to get a grip on the evacuations taking place from Kabul airport. I have the impression that nearly everybody is sort of organising it along purely national lines at the moment, whereas NATO had the coordinating responsibility for the airport for many years."

NATO's former official warns that due to the debacle in Afghanistan, "terrorism is going to be on the rise again".

"Everybody's been anticipating that. We know that al-Qaeda is already well implanted. We know that foreign fighters are coming in. So NATO is going to have to anticipate eventually a shockwave of more terrorist attacks in the United States, Europe, and how we anticipate those, how we deal with those, how we try to foil them so that we avoid another 9/11 style spectacular." Shea has said.

Watch the full interview in the media player above