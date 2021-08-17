Swiss university claims to have set new record for counting Pi

A Swiss university said it had set a new world record for calculating the number Pi to 62.800 trillion decimal places.

The University of Applied Sciences in Graubünden said it had achieved the result using a high-performance computer that worked for 108 days and nine hours.

The university says the new record was calculated around 3.5 times faster than the previous record set in 2020, which calculated Pi to 50 trillion decimal places.

"It is almost twice as fast as the record set by Google in 2019," a statement added.

Researchers at the university say they will only reveal the full results once the record has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. But the university in eastern Switzerland has said that the last ten digits of Pi are "7817924264".

Pi is the number by which the diameter of a circle must be multiplied to obtain its circumference.

It is impossible to know the exact value because the number of decimal places is infinite, but knowledge about the number is constantly being updated thanks to the arrival of powerful computers.

While some enthusiasts try to remember Pi to hundreds or thousands of digits, most people tend to carry out calculations using Pi's value as 3.1415927.