Several hundred people joined a climate march through Frankfurt, walking past the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters with the intent of challenging the role the financial sector plays in climate change.
The demonstration was organised under the Fridays for Future movement, following United Nations report called a "code red for humanity" was released.
More No Comment
Madrid heatwave reaches over 40º
A London bar serving cocktails for humans and their dogs
Taliban captures Uruzgan's provincial capital and Herat
Climber scales London tower to highlight climate change
Taliban captures 10th provincial capital in Afghanistan
Ship breaks into two off Japan causing oil leak
Man flies over French ski resort Avoriaz in wingsuit
Guadeloupe hospital says emergency rooms are saturated
Tourists and locals on the hunt for water in Rome heatwave
Dozens killed in wildfires in Algeria
SPACE: Astronauts aboard ISS take part in first ‘Space Olympics’
Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Bangkok protest
French Olympic medallists celebrate victory in Paris
New Zealand navy personnel welcome colleagues aboard warship with powerful haka
Shrimply the best: Belgium once again victorious in prawn peeling competition