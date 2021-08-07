An anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent on Saturday 7 August, with police in riot gear firing teargas and rubber bullets and demonstrators hurling rocks and firecrackers.
Clouds of smoke billowed up around the confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, as police lines blocked a road that leads to the military base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his home.
Several hundred protesters faced massed ranks of police, who were forced to retreat at one point when teargas blew back into their own faces.
The protesters are demanding Prayuth's resignation and for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the fight against the coronavirus.
The protest movement, which began last year, has been reinvigorated in recent weeks as the government has struggled to control a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.
Many people blame Prayuth and his administration for failing to develop an adequate vaccination policy.
More No Comment
Activists form human chain around Garzweiler mine in Germany
Bridge in southern Taiwan destroyed by strong floods
Crashed train “Murtalbahn” recovered from River Mur
Therapy dogs bring joy to kids at Chile hospital
Clashes at Beirut protest on blast anniversary
Fire in Athens suburb destroys homes, vehicles
Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt
Athens: Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas
The Chinese city of Wuhan relaunches mass testing against covid19
South Sudan swears in new parliament vowed under peace deal
Dozens of migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Vaccination against Covid-19 accelerates in Tunisia
Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires
Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs in France
Emotional reunions at Heathrow airport as UK lifts quarantine rules