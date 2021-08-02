After a week of uncertainty over her participation in the rest of the Toyko Olympics, US gymnastics star Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final.

That's according to USA Gymnastics, who made the announcement on Twitter.

Last Tuesday, Biles withdrew mid-session from the team gymnastic final.

She said poor mental health was affecting her performance and did not feel comfortable continuing.

Subsequently, the athlete withdrew from the individual final and Sunday’s floor final, two events she won the gold medal for at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Many athletes have been showing their support the Biles and for speaking so openly about her mental health struggles.

The sporting world has reacted with delight at the prospect of one of the greatest gymnastics ever making a return.

Former boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao, tweeted "Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless".

American alpine skier, Mikaela Shiffrin said "keep whipping out that smile of yours cause it is undeniably golden. Always".

The final of the beam will be the last event in the women's artistic gymnastics programme and an opportunity for Biles to leave Tokyo on a high note with a potential fifth gold medal.